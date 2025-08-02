Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1,608.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SQFTP opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.86.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

