Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Outokumpu Price Performance

OUTKY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.56. Outokumpu has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

About Outokumpu

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

