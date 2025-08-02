PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.819. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in PPL by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 39.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

