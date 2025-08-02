Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

