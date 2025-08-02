ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Short Interest Up 19,730.5% in July

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,170,000 shares, anincreaseof19,730.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 35,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $345,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $24.35 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

