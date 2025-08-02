Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Rises By 11,316.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,530,000 shares, agrowthof11,316.1% from the June 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,051,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
