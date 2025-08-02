Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,040,000 shares, agrowthof36,015.1% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $762,204,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $168.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.