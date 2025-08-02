Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,040,000 shares, agrowthof36,015.1% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $762,204,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $168.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
