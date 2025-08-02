John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) CFO Kent Carstater Purchases 5,000 Shares

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) CFO Kent Carstater acquired 5,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 53,131 shares in the company, valued at $979,204.33. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.68%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
