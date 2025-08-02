John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) CFO Kent Carstater Purchases 5,000 Shares

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) CFO Kent Carstater acquired 5,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 53,131 shares in the company, valued at $979,204.33. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

