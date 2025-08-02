Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director John J. Fawcett Purchases 1,027 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bread Financial Stock Down 6.1%

BFH opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,740,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

