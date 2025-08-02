Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director John J. Fawcett Purchases 1,027 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bread Financial Stock Down 6.1%
BFH opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,740,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
