PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $201,300.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Don Rhee acquired 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 419,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,435,355.72. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $289.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

