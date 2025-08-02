JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO George Laucks Xanders Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.28.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBGS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

