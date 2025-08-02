Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Up 12,262.6% in July

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,250,000 shares, anincreaseof12,262.6% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Currently,7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently,7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 412,449 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,727,155.13. This trade represents a 12.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VAC opened at $73.53 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

