Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,970,000 shares, anincreaseof43,052.2% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,195.69. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,109. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

