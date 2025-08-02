Polaris Inc. (PII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Polaris has a payout ratio of 1,072.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.
Polaris Stock Down 6.3%
PII opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
