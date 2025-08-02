Polaris Inc. (PII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Polaris has a payout ratio of 1,072.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 6.3%

PII opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Polaris’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

View Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.