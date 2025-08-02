2,962 Shares in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,727,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,200 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $21,471,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 674,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 554,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.3%

Galapagos stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

