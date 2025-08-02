Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $4,331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,440,190 shares in the company, valued at $311,930,752.10. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,847 shares of company stock worth $63,849,847. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

