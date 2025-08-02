Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.52 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 515.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

