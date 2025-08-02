17,025 Shares in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in State Street by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:STT opened at $108.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

