Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

