Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE BOX opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,925 shares of company stock worth $3,817,023. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

