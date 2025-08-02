2,397 Shares in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.