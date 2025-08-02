Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,049 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.