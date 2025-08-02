Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $739,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

