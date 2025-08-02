Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.04 and a 200-day moving average of $291.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

