Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRH. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.3%

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

