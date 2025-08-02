Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $544.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $397.78 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.52.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

