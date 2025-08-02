Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.64 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

