Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,328 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day moving average of $437.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.57.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

