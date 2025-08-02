Booking’s (BKNG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5,900.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2025 earnings at $50.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $95.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $94.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $48.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $45.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $222.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $215.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $250.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $264.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5,700.00 price objective (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,568.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,074.51. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

