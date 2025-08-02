Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Compass Point raised Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

APLD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 116.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

