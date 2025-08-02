Robert W. Baird Reiterates $64.00 Price Target for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,105,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,331.04. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,388 shares of company stock worth $8,273,113. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.