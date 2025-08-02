UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

AEP stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $114.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

