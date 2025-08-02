Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of AMD opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

