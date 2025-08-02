Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,418.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,386.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,074.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

