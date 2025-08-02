CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $448.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $420.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $414.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

