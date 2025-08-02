TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 939 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESLT stock opened at $465.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $177.85 and a 12 month high of $476.04.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

