TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TXNM Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXNM has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

