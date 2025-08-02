Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $638,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Asana were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5,815.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 4.5%

ASAN opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,855,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,005,424.76. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $7,785,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,284,385.92. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,557,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,829,904 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.