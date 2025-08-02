Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LINE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This represents a 70.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 in the last ninety days. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

