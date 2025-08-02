Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.