KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 82.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Serve Robotics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ SERV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.07. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $24.35.

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Serve Robotics news, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,206.75. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Read sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,905.95. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,863 shares of company stock valued at $379,550 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

