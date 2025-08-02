Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,932 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Astera Labs by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,721,000 after buying an additional 1,351,007 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after buying an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,812,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Astera Labs by 4,172.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after buying an additional 797,507 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,759 shares of company stock worth $200,883,431 in the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 595.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

