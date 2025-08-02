Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $154.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.37.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.