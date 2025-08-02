Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,655,558 shares of company stock worth $219,678,073. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

