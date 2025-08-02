Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 718 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $742.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $764.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $830.21. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.34, a PEG ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

