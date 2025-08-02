NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,925,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 58,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

