Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Confluent Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $604,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 673,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,718.19. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 47.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 25.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

