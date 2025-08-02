Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 82.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $208.33 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $250.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.45.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
