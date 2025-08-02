Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 206 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in PPG Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.68%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

