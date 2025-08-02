Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $776.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $767.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

